LG Vinay Saxena Pays Floral Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 76th Death Anniversary at Rajpath

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena arrives at Vinay Saxena in Delhi to pay a heartfelt floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the 76th anniversary of his death. The poignant ceremony honors the memory and enduring legacy of the Father of the Nation, reflecting on his pivotal role in India's struggle for independence and his timeless principles of non-violence and truth.

