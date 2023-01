videoDetails

LGBTQ Rights: Supreme Court has intervened on legalisation of same-sex marriage in India | Gay

| Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Uday Raj Anand and Parth Mehrotra are among four gay couples who have asked the apex court to recognise same-sex marriages. The stage is set for a legal face-off with the ruling party, BJP, which has in the past refused to legalize such marriages.