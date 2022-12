LGBTQ+: Transgender community people perform rituals for departed souls of their community

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

Transgender community people performed ‘Pind Daan’ and ‘Arpan Tarpan’ at Pishach Mochan Kund in Varanasi on December 06. The ritual was performed for the known and unknown dead souls of their community.