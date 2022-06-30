Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues

Alarmingly, 75% of children and young people who experience a mental health problem aren’t getting the help they need. Children’s emotional wellbeing is just as important as their physical health. Good mental health helps them develop the resilience to cope with whatever life throws at them and grow into well-rounded, healthy adults.

