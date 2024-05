videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah Attacks on Rahul- Akhilesh

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah has today targeted the opposition from the land of Purvanchal. Addressing a public meeting, he said, 'Counting is on 4th June, on the afternoon of 4th June these two princes will hold a press conference and say that the EVM was faulty, hence we lost. They have decided to blame their defeat on EVMs!