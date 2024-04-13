Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'If BJP comes, I will treat you first',says Imran Masood

|Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Alliance candidate from Saharanpur Imran Masood has again given a controversial statement. He said in a meeting among Muslims, if BJP comes again, you and I will be treated first. I am not saying this, Amit Shah himself is saying this. This video of Imran Masood is going viral in a tremendous way.

