Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits BJP and joins Congress

|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP has suffered a major setback in Bihar. BJP MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad has joined Congress. Ajay Nishad ]made a big allegation as soon as he resigned from BJP.

