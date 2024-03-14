NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacks On Arvind Kejriwal's Strategy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal criticizes AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's political strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Badal accuses Kejriwal of opportunism, alleging that he shifts focus from himself to Bhagwant Mann based on the prevailing circumstances. Badal predicts AAP's downfall, suggesting they will secure a low position in the elections.

