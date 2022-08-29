NewsVideos

Lord Ganesha idol preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi is in full swing in Vadodara

After two years of restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which will be celebrated with pomp and circumstance, are well under way in Vadodara. The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will start on September 10 on the fourth day of the Hindu Luni-Solar month of "Bhadrapada."

