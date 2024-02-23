trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723986
Lord Murugan Darshan: Thousands oO Devotees Spend Night On Tiruchendur Beach for Magha Nakshatra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
In Tamil Nadu, thousands gathered for a spiritual experience as they spent the night on Tiruchendur Beach, seeking the divine darshan of Lord Murugan on Magha Nakshatra. The event marked a significant occasion for devotees immersed in the sacred atmosphere at the revered temple.

