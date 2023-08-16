trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649762
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Loss Due To Rains Close To Rs 10,000 Crore" Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu On Rain Fury’s Economic Impact

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while speaking over the loss the state has suffered due to incessant rainfall and landslides said the loss figure is close to 10,000 crores and it will take around one year to fully redevelop the infrastructure.

All Videos

Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
play icon1:57
Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
play icon1:27
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
play icon7:33
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
play icon3:46
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary
play icon2:22
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary

Trending Videos

Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
play icon1:57
Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
play icon1:27
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
play icon7:33
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
play icon3:46
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary
play icon2:22
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary