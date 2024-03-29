Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lucknow Viral Video: Worm Found In Kulfi Purchased at Falooda Nation Shop, Lulu Mall

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A viral video depicts a customer's shocking discovery of a worm in the kulfi bought from the Falooda Nation shop at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. The footage has sparked widespread concern among viewers, igniting discussions about food safety standards at the popular establishment.

All Videos

Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch
Play Icon01:22
 Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch
Kangana Ranaut:
Play Icon01:24
 Kangana Ranaut: "I'm Your Sister, Your Daughter; Everyone is My Family" - Lok Sabha elections 2024
Viral Video: Internet Can't Get Enough Of Trending 'Fruit Samosa' Vlog By Influencer
Play Icon00:45
Viral Video: Internet Can't Get Enough Of Trending 'Fruit Samosa' Vlog By Influencer
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
Play Icon19:57
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
Sunita Kejriwal Launches
Play Icon03:31
Sunita Kejriwal Launches "Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad" Initiative with WhatsApp Number

Trending Videos

Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch
play icon1:22
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch
Kangana Ranaut:
play icon1:24
Kangana Ranaut: "I'm Your Sister, Your Daughter; Everyone is My Family" - Lok Sabha elections 2024
Viral Video: Internet Can't Get Enough Of Trending 'Fruit Samosa' Vlog By Influencer
play icon0:45
Viral Video: Internet Can't Get Enough Of Trending 'Fruit Samosa' Vlog By Influencer
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
play icon19:57
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
Sunita Kejriwal Launches
play icon3:31
Sunita Kejriwal Launches "Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad" Initiative with WhatsApp Number