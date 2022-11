Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know how Chandra Grahan will affect your zodiac sign

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

This year, the last Chandra Grahan is taking place on November 8. It will be a total lunar eclipse which will be visible in certain parts of India including Kolkata and northeastern states. The Sutak period starts 9 hours before the eclipse which will have auspicious and inauspicious effects on all the zodiac signs. Let's have a look at all the changes that Chandra Grahan will bring to people's lives.