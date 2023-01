videoDetails

‘Made in India’ weapons, 1,000 special guests, things different in this year’s Republic Day?

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

This year's Republic Day celebrations will see many first time evers, we’ll tell you what’s different this year in this video ahead. India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations began from January 23 with the celebration of Parakram Divas, which marks the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.