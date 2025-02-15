videoDetails

Madhya Pradesh bans liquor in religious places

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

The alcohol ban of Madhya Pradesh government will not be implemented in Ujjain. Let us tell you that alcohol is offered as prasad in Kaal Bhairav ​​temple. Due to which the government's decision will not be implemented here. The government has decided to close liquor shops in 19 holy cities and gram panchayats from April 1. Now licenses for bars and wine outlets will not be given in religious cities. There will be no permission for operation either.