Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces to rename 54 villages

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Muslim Village Name Change: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has made a big announcement and said that the names of 54 villages of the state will be changed. Mohan Yadav has said that the names of 54 villages of Dewas district will be changed. Among these, the names of villages with Arabic and Urdu names will be changed. Actually, CM Mohan Yadav had reached the Ladli Behan Yojana program... during this time the district BJP leader made this demand.

