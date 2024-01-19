trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711229
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sending 5 Lakh Laddus from Mahakal Mandir Trust to Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extends a sweet gesture by dispatching 5 lakh laddus, crafted through the Mahakal Mandir Trust in Bhopal, to Ayodhya. Witness the cultural exchange and symbolic offering as these delectable treats make their way to add sweetness to the celebrations in Ayodhya.

