Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vidisha

As parts of Madhya Pradesh are reeling under flood fury, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 31 conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vidisha district. After the aerial survey, he visited the flood-hit villages in the dictrict and interacted with the locals. Over 27,000 houses in Vidisha have been reportedly damaged due to the floods.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
