Mafia Atiq and brother Ashraf to appear in CJM court today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, will be produced in the court today. at 11 AM. What will be the court's decision on Atiq?