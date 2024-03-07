NewsVideos
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Coastal Road Tunnel In Mumbai

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently conducted a thorough inspection of the under-construction tunnel as part of the Coastal Road project in Mumbai. Anticipated to be inaugurated soon.

