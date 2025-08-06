videoDetails

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to be on Delhi Visit today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Maharashtra Politics: The stir in Maharashtra politics has intensified once again. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray are on a visit to Delhi. These visits have fueled discussions in political circles. Eknath Shinde will leave for Delhi late on Tuesday night, while Uddhav Thackeray will reach Delhi on Wednesday. This is Shinde's second visit to Delhi in a week, which is being considered very important from political and administrative point of view. These visits of both the leaders have given rise to new speculations about the political equations in Maharashtra.