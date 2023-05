videoDetails

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Sharad Pawar announces decision to step down as NCP President

| Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Nana Patole says, It will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi. I don't think NCP will make any mistake that will go beyond Ambedkar ideology. Sharad Pawar is a senior leader so I will not say anything about him, but yes will answer when the time comes.