Maharashtra: Massive Fire Erupts in Nashik, Huge Flames Caught on Camera

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Breaking Fire News: In Maharashtra's Nashik, a significant fire has broken out, with dramatic footage capturing the towering flames. Emergency services are responding to the situation as efforts to contain the blaze continue.

