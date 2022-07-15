Maharashtra Rains: Amid heavy downpour, people continue to go for fishing

Torrential rains caused widespread damage as floodwater inundated the low-lying residential areas in western Chandrapur city, Maharashtra. Despite the downpour, people are seen risking their lives for fishing despite overflowing of Pakadiguddam Dam.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

