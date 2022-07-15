Maharashtra Rains: Amid heavy downpour, people continue to go for fishing
Torrential rains caused widespread damage as floodwater inundated the low-lying residential areas in western Chandrapur city, Maharashtra. Despite the downpour, people are seen risking their lives for fishing despite overflowing of Pakadiguddam Dam.
Torrential rains caused widespread damage as floodwater inundated the low-lying residential areas in western Chandrapur city, Maharashtra. Despite the downpour, people are seen risking their lives for fishing despite overflowing of Pakadiguddam Dam.