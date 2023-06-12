NewsVideos
Maharashtra: Scuffle breaks out between Police, Warkaris during Palkhi procession in Pune

Jun 12, 2023
A scuffle broke out between Warkaris, followers of Lord Vitthal, and police during a procession in the Pune district of Maharashtra on June 11. Some local youths tried to forcibly enter the Palkhi procession, leading to an altercation with the police. However, no lathi-charge or force was used by the police against them.

