Mahua-TMC unfollow each other on Twitter, party against Mahua's comments

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra has been booked by the Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after her comments on Goddess Kaali drew flak on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

