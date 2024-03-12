NewsVideos
Main Modi Ko Ram Ka Avatar Maanta Hoon’ - BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Assures Housing Post CAA Notification

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Watch: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari assures housing for Pakistani refugees in Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notification. A grateful refugee expresses, "Main Modi ko Ram ka avatar maanta hoon."

