videoDetails

Major terrorist attack on Manipur CM's Security Convoy

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

Major terrorist attack on Manipur CM's convoy. Terrorist attack on Manipur CM's security force convoy. Many policemen injured. Chief Minister N Biren Singh was going to Jiribam today, that's why an advance security team was going. Suspected Kuki terrorists are being accused.