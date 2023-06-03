NewsVideos
Mamata Banerjee and Ashwini Vaishnaw Face-off During Press Conference At The Balasore Incident

Jun 03, 2023
The horrific three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore district has snowballed into a political slugfest, after Mamata Banerjee and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday engaged in a verbal duel over the death toll, with the Trinamool Congress accusing the Centre of neglecting passenger safety, while the Bharatiya Janata Party calling the West Bengal chief minister “motor-mouth”.

