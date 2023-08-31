trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655790
Mamata Banerjee makes huge claim about the contender for the post of PM

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee on PM Face: Putting a stop to who will be the PM candidate of the opposition party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that "the face of the Prime Minister is secondary" and "the face of the Prime Minister will be INDIA". No face to face conversation. We are all the same and members of the India family. We want to save our country. Who will be the face of the PM is secondary. The PM will be the face of India," in a press release by the All India Trinamool Congress.
