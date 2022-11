Mamata Banerjee plays drum during birthday celebrations of WB Governor La Ganesan’s brother

Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in birthday celebrations of La Gopalan Desabishehm, brother of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan. Mamata Banerjee played drum as she arrived at the function in Chennai district of Tamil Nadu on November 03.