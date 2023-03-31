NewsVideos
videoDetails

Man Claims ChatGPT Saved His Dog`s Life After Vets Couldn’t Make Proper Diagnosis

|Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Man Claims ChatGPT Saved His Dog`s Life After Vets Couldn’t Make Proper Diagnosis A Twitter user claimed that the AI chatbot ChatGPT has saved his dog's life by accurately diagnosing a blood condition veterinarians were unable to identify. The user, who goes by the name Cooper on Twitter under the username @peakcooper, stated that his dog named Sassy was diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, but that the symptoms worsened despite taking the prescribed treatment.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Fugitive Amritpal Singh is taking help of small camps to hide
39:49
Baat Pate Ki: Fugitive Amritpal Singh is taking help of small camps to hide
DNA: Non-Stop News: March 31, 2023
4:35
DNA: Non-Stop News: March 31, 2023
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called new Parliament building 'a waste of money'
9:36
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called new Parliament building 'a waste of money'
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi
7:47
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi
IPL 2023: Star-studded Opening ceremony with Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia
IPL 2023: Star-studded Opening ceremony with Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia

Trending Videos

39:49
Baat Pate Ki: Fugitive Amritpal Singh is taking help of small camps to hide
4:35
DNA: Non-Stop News: March 31, 2023
9:36
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called new Parliament building 'a waste of money'
7:47
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi
IPL 2023: Star-studded Opening ceremony with Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia