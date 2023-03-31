videoDetails

Man Claims ChatGPT Saved His Dog`s Life After Vets Couldn’t Make Proper Diagnosis

Mar 31, 2023

Man Claims ChatGPT Saved His Dog`s Life After Vets Couldn’t Make Proper Diagnosis A Twitter user claimed that the AI chatbot ChatGPT has saved his dog's life by accurately diagnosing a blood condition veterinarians were unable to identify. The user, who goes by the name Cooper on Twitter under the username @peakcooper, stated that his dog named Sassy was diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, but that the symptoms worsened despite taking the prescribed treatment.