trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676800
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Man on moon in 2040…” S Somanath reiterates PM Modi’s words on Gaganyaan Mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
ISRO Chief S Somanath spoke to ANI after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and outline the future of India's space exploration endeavors. Prime Minister Modi discussed various plans that have to be undertaken by ISRO to step up India's space program.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi to inaugurate Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTC) project from Ghaziabad
play icon1:17
PM Modi to inaugurate Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTC) project from Ghaziabad
Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
play icon3:20
Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
play icon1:0
"Israel has only one goal, that’s to destroy Hamas": Israel PMO Spokesperson Eylon Levy
“It has been very disappointing…” Indian Filmmaker Onir on SC’s decision on same-sex marriage
play icon2:25
“It has been very disappointing…” Indian Filmmaker Onir on SC’s decision on same-sex marriage
“Please get us out…” Hamas releases video of Israeli woman abducted from Supernova music fest
play icon3:42
“Please get us out…” Hamas releases video of Israeli woman abducted from Supernova music fest

Trending Videos

PM Modi to inaugurate Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTC) project from Ghaziabad
play icon1:17
PM Modi to inaugurate Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTC) project from Ghaziabad
Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
play icon3:20
Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
play icon1:0
"Israel has only one goal, that’s to destroy Hamas": Israel PMO Spokesperson Eylon Levy
“It has been very disappointing…” Indian Filmmaker Onir on SC’s decision on same-sex marriage
play icon2:25
“It has been very disappointing…” Indian Filmmaker Onir on SC’s decision on same-sex marriage
“Please get us out…” Hamas releases video of Israeli woman abducted from Supernova music fest
play icon3:42
“Please get us out…” Hamas releases video of Israeli woman abducted from Supernova music fest