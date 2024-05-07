Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747516
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Man Without Hands Casts Vote, Marks Foot With Blue Ink; Sets Example In Gujarat

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
During the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voting is taking place on Tuesday, May 7th. During this time, Ankit Soni from Gujarat has become an inspiration for every voter. His video is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, the disabled Ankit Soni is seen arriving to cast his vote with blue ink on his feet. He also mentioned that he lost both his hands due to an electric shock 20 years ago. Watch the video

All Videos

Daryl Mitchell Breaks Fan's iPhone During Practice Session; Star Cricketer's Reaction Goes Viral
Play Icon00:37
Daryl Mitchell Breaks Fan's iPhone During Practice Session; Star Cricketer's Reaction Goes Viral
Two arrested in Ranchi Cash Haul
Play Icon06:27
Two arrested in Ranchi Cash Haul
Shekhar Suman joins BJP
Play Icon05:23
Shekhar Suman joins BJP
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get Interim Bail?
Play Icon09:43
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get Interim Bail?
Viral Video: Indulge In Caviar Love With This Simple Pomegranate Recipe
Play Icon00:55
Viral Video: Indulge In Caviar Love With This Simple Pomegranate Recipe

Trending Videos

Daryl Mitchell Breaks Fan's iPhone During Practice Session; Star Cricketer's Reaction Goes Viral
play icon0:37
Daryl Mitchell Breaks Fan's iPhone During Practice Session; Star Cricketer's Reaction Goes Viral
Two arrested in Ranchi Cash Haul
play icon6:27
Two arrested in Ranchi Cash Haul
Shekhar Suman joins BJP
play icon5:23
Shekhar Suman joins BJP
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get Interim Bail?
play icon9:43
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get Interim Bail?
Viral Video: Indulge In Caviar Love With This Simple Pomegranate Recipe
play icon0:55
Viral Video: Indulge In Caviar Love With This Simple Pomegranate Recipe