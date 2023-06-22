NewsVideos
Mandawali demolition: East Delhi DM clears on matter, says ‘railing was removed, not temple’

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Amid the people holding several protests over the Mandawali demolition matter, East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka on June 22 informed that the administration was removing the railing on the footpath and not the temple. He further said that the public was informed of the matter by the administration, however, someone ‘probably created confusion among the public’.

