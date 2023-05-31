NewsVideos
Manipur: Amit Shah holds meeting with Civil Society Organisations in Imphal

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Churachandpur district of Manipur on May 30. He held a meeting with the members of the different Civil Society Organisations in Imphal. HM Shah is on a four-day visit to violence-hit Manipur to review the security situation in the state.

