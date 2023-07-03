trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629936
Manipur CM Biren inspects on-ground situation at hills adjoining Bishnupur-Churachandpur

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 02 visited the hills adjoining Bishnupur and Churachandpur and inspected the on-ground situation.Earlier on June 30, Manipur CM N Biren Singh clarified that he will not resign from his post “at this crucial juncture” amid the growing calls for his resignation.
