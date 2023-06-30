NewsVideos
videoDetails

Manipur: Crowd gathers near regional office of BJP in Imphal

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
The situation became chaotic in Manipur as the crowd gathered near the regional office of BJP in Imphal on June 29. Police used several rounds of tear gas shells to stop and disperse them. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur.

All Videos

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
play icon1:44
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
play icon0:37
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
play icon3:22
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
play icon11:47
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states

Trending Videos

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
play icon1:44
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
play icon0:37
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
play icon3:22
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
play icon11:47
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states