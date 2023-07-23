trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639328
Manipur Incident: Protest Organised By UNAU Students Forum In Delhi's Jantar Mantar Over Viral Video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
UNAU Students Forum on July 22 organised a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the Manipur viral video incident. A major controversy has sparked across the nation after a video of two women being paraded naked went viral.
