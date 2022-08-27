Manish Tewari says on Azad's exit, crack between India and Congress coordination which existed since 1885

A day after Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit from the Congress, party MP Manish Tewari said that a crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and the Congress that existed since 1885 and that the former Union leader's resignation could have been avoided if the party top leadership had heeded calls for introspection after multiple Assembly poll losses. Tewari said that over 20 party leaders wrote to the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and said that the situation could have been avoided if the consensus of a meeting held in December 2020 had been executed. “A crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and Congress that existed since 1885. A self-introspection was needed. I feel that had the consensus of the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence on December 20, 2020 been executed, this situation wouldn't have arrived,” Tewari told ANI.

