Manish Tewari says yesteryears ‘Chaprasis’ of Congress leaders giving ‘gyan’ on party is ridiculous

Congress leader Manish Tewari on August 27 referring to some Congress leaders who were criticizing Ghulam Nabi Azad for resigning from Congress, said that it’s strange that the people who were ‘chaprasis’ of Congress leaders are giving ‘gyaan’ about the party. Speaking to ANI, Tewari said, “Don't want to go into merits of Mr Azad's letter, he'd be in best position to explain...But strange that people who don't have capacity to fight a ward poll and are ‘chaprasis’ of Congress leaders are giving ‘gyaan’ about party. It’s laughable.”

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
