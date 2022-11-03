NewsVideos

Manoj Sinha says ‘terrorism counting its last breaths’, lauds work done by security forces

|Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
Lauding the work of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on November 02 expressed his confidence for the decline of terrorism in the Valley and said that the terrorism is counting its last breaths. “The security forces are doing their work diligently at the juncture where we stand today. I say with confidence that terrorism is counting its last breaths. Only police and Army cannot bring lasting peace, elected representatives will also play a big role in it,” the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said.

All Videos

Gujarat Election 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi told the formula to compete with BJP
9:8
Gujarat Election 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi told the formula to compete with BJP
BJP National President JP Nadda says party will form govt in Gujarat with big majority
16:31
BJP National President JP Nadda says party will form govt in Gujarat with big majority
Desh Superfast: Gujarat Assembly polls to be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5
9:16
Desh Superfast: Gujarat Assembly polls to be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5
Congress took a jibe at the Election Commission, the Election Commission responded
8:51
Congress took a jibe at the Election Commission, the Election Commission responded
Politicians engaged in targeting each other after the announcement of the dates of Gujarat elections
4:48
Politicians engaged in targeting each other after the announcement of the dates of Gujarat elections

Trending Videos

9:8
Gujarat Election 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi told the formula to compete with BJP
16:31
BJP National President JP Nadda says party will form govt in Gujarat with big majority
9:16
Desh Superfast: Gujarat Assembly polls to be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5
8:51
Congress took a jibe at the Election Commission, the Election Commission responded
4:48
Politicians engaged in targeting each other after the announcement of the dates of Gujarat elections