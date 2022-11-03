Manoj Sinha says ‘terrorism counting its last breaths’, lauds work done by security forces

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Lauding the work of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on November 02 expressed his confidence for the decline of terrorism in the Valley and said that the terrorism is counting its last breaths. “The security forces are doing their work diligently at the juncture where we stand today. I say with confidence that terrorism is counting its last breaths. Only police and Army cannot bring lasting peace, elected representatives will also play a big role in it,” the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said.