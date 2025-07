videoDetails

Marathon meeting to be held in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

Operation Sindoor Debate Loksabha: A marathon meeting is going to be held in the Lok Sabha today on Operation Sindoor in the monsoon session of Parliament. The government and the opposition are fully prepared for this. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will start the debate.