Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Review: Trouble brewing for Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos?

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the brand's first-ever mid-size SUV developed in partnership with Toyota. The SUV also happens to be the first strong hybrid product from the India's largest carmaker and promises 28 kmpl mileage, highest in India. We recently drove the car in Udaipur ahead of its launch later this month and here's our Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara first drive review.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
