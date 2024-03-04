trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727191
Massive Fire In Assam: Homes Ravaged Near Kathmill Chariali, Nagaon

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
A destructive fire near Kathmill Chariali in Nagaon, Assam, on Sunday night left at least five houses damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Swift action by firefighters, assisted by police and locals, successfully brought the blaze under control.

