Mauritius PM Jugnauth, his wife offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on September 11 offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. He was accompanied by his wife Kobita Rambanee. PM Jugnauth offered prayers a day after the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The Mauritius PM also visited Dashashwamedh Ghat later to offer prayers.
