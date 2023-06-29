NewsVideos
videoDetails

Meat shops will be closed, liquor shops to be monitored using CCTV cameras: Meerut DM on Kavad Yatra

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Speaking ban on sale of meat on Kavad Yatra routes in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena on June 28 said that all meat shops coming on the route will be closed and more than 1000 CCTV cameras are being installed to monitor liquor shops.

All Videos

“Historic day for India...” MoU sign b/w Micron and Govt of Gujarat in presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon4:8
“Historic day for India...” MoU sign b/w Micron and Govt of Gujarat in presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw
“Received food after three days…” says flood affected local as situation worsens in Assam
play icon4:20
“Received food after three days…” says flood affected local as situation worsens in Assam
Appeal friends, supporters, workers across country to maintain peace: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad
play icon1:35
Appeal friends, supporters, workers across country to maintain peace: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad
Eid-ul-Azha Festival celebrated across world, important instructions issued
play icon1:35
Eid-ul-Azha Festival celebrated across world, important instructions issued
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'
play icon13:2
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'

Trending Videos

“Historic day for India...” MoU sign b/w Micron and Govt of Gujarat in presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon4:8
“Historic day for India...” MoU sign b/w Micron and Govt of Gujarat in presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw
“Received food after three days…” says flood affected local as situation worsens in Assam
play icon4:20
“Received food after three days…” says flood affected local as situation worsens in Assam
Appeal friends, supporters, workers across country to maintain peace: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad
play icon1:35
Appeal friends, supporters, workers across country to maintain peace: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad
Eid-ul-Azha Festival celebrated across world, important instructions issued
play icon1:35
Eid-ul-Azha Festival celebrated across world, important instructions issued
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'
play icon13:2
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'