Meerut Students Create Human Chain of Lord Ram in anticipation of Ayodhya's Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Witness the spirit of devotion in Meerut as students form a human chain representing Lord Ram at Kailash Prakash Sports Stadium. This heartfelt gesture unfolds in anticipation of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony for the idol at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

