Meet Former Chennai Super King Spinner, Who Drives Bus In Australia Now

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
MS Dhoni's teammate from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locker room repurposed himself as a bus driver in Melbourne, Australia. Suraj Hewa Kaluhalamullage Formerly known as Mohamed Marshuk Mohamed Suraj, Randiv Kaluhalamulla was once a well-known figure in the world of cricket.

