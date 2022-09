Meet Mahendra Kumar, the Pioneer of the Only "Green Auto" in Delhi

People are coming up with creative ways to beat the heat as temperatures rise around the nation. In Delhi, Mahendra Kumar, an auto driver, has found a novel way to shield himself and his passengers from the stifling heat. On the top of his car, Kumar has established a small kitchen garden. The garden lowers the temperature inside the car and shields him and the passengers from the sun.